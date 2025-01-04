Moore and North Texas host Memphis

North Texas Eagles (10-4, 2-0 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (3-9, 1-0 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Texas Eagles (10-4, 2-0 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (3-9, 1-0 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas plays Memphis after Jaaucklyn Moore scored 24 points in North Texas’ 84-78 victory against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Tigers have gone 3-4 in home games. Memphis is 3-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles are 2-0 against conference opponents. North Texas is third in the AAC scoring 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Tommisha Lampkin averaging 6.0.

Memphis’ average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game North Texas gives up. North Texas’ 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Memphis has allowed to its opponents (46.1%).

The Tigers and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanyuel is averaging 10.1 points for the Tigers.

Moore averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 73.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

