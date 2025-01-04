Moodie scores 19 as Alabama A&M beats UAPB 89-79

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Chad Moodie scored 19 points as Alabama A&M beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 89-79 on Saturday night. Moodie…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Chad Moodie scored 19 points as Alabama A&M beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 89-79 on Saturday night.

Moodie also had nine rebounds and four steals for the Bulldogs (5-9, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Bilal Abdur-Rahman scored 18 points while going 3 of 3 and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line and added three steals. Lorenzo Downey had 17 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line. The victory snapped a six-game slide for the Bulldogs.

The Golden Lions (3-11, 0-1) were led in scoring by Doctor Bradley, who finished with 30 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Caleb Jones added 16 points for UAPB. Dennis Asoro finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

