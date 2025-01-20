Montgomery’s 24 lead UNC Wilmington past William & Mary 85-74

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Bo Montgomery scored 24 points as UNC Wilmington beat William & Mary 85-74 on Monday. Montgomery…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Bo Montgomery scored 24 points as UNC Wilmington beat William & Mary 85-74 on Monday.

Montgomery also contributed seven rebounds for the Seahawks (14-5, 4-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Donovan Newby scored 18 points while shooting 4 for 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. Khamari McGriff had 12 points and finished 5 of 6 from the floor.

Gabe Dorsey finished with 18 points for the Tribe (11-8, 5-1). William & Mary also got 12 points and four assists from Kyle Pulliam. The Tribe broke a six-game winning streak with the loss.

UNC Wilmington led 43-37 at halftime, with Montgomery racking up 13 points. UNC Wilmington went on an 8-0 run to make it a 57-44 lead with 14:10 left. Montgomery scored 11 second-half points in the victory.

Both teams play Thursday. UNC Wilmington visits Charleston and William & Mary plays Hampton at home.

