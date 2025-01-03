Montgomery leads Bradley against Missouri State after 26-point showing

Missouri State Bears (7-7, 0-3 MVC) at Bradley Braves (12-2, 3-0 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Missouri State Bears (7-7, 0-3 MVC) at Bradley Braves (12-2, 3-0 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley plays Missouri State after Zek Montgomery scored 26 points in Bradley’s 90-89 overtime victory against the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Braves have gone 7-0 in home games. Bradley scores 82.5 points while outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game.

The Bears have gone 0-3 against MVC opponents. Missouri State averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when winning the turnover battle.

Bradley averages 82.5 points, 11.6 more per game than the 70.9 Missouri State allows. Missouri State averages 72.3 points per game, 3.3 more than the 69.0 Bradley allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is averaging 15.9 points and 4.2 assists for the Braves.

Dez White is shooting 40.7% and averaging 17.5 points for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, averaging 83.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.