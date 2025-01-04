Montgomery and Bradley host Missouri State

Missouri State Bears (7-7, 0-3 MVC) at Bradley Braves (12-2, 3-0 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Missouri State Bears (7-7, 0-3 MVC) at Bradley Braves (12-2, 3-0 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -11.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley plays Missouri State after Zek Montgomery scored 26 points in Bradley’s 90-89 overtime win over the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Braves have gone 7-0 in home games. Bradley has a 10-2 record against opponents above .500.

The Bears are 0-3 in conference matchups. Missouri State has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

Bradley averages 82.5 points, 11.6 more per game than the 70.9 Missouri State allows. Missouri State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Bradley allows.

The Braves and Bears meet Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is averaging 15.9 points and 4.2 assists for the Braves.

Dez White is averaging 17.5 points for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, averaging 83.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

