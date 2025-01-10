Montana visits Northern Colorado after Gamble’s 24-point outing

Montana Grizzlies (5-9, 1-2 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (7-7, 0-3 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (5-9, 1-2 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (7-7, 0-3 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado faces Montana after London Gamble scored 24 points in Northern Colorado’s 68-57 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Bears have gone 5-2 in home games. Northern Colorado has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Grizzlies are 1-2 against Big Sky opponents. Montana ranks eighth in the Big Sky giving up 69.3 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

Northern Colorado scores 68.9 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 69.3 Montana allows. Montana averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Northern Colorado gives up.

The Bears and Grizzlies face off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Van Weelden averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

Mack Konig is averaging 11.4 points and 5.4 assists for the Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 13.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points per game.

Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.