Montana visits Moran and Northern Arizona

Montana Grizzlies (5-8, 1-1 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (11-4, 2-0 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona takes on Montana after Olivia Moran scored 22 points in Northern Arizona’s 92-78 win against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Lumberjacks are 4-0 in home games. Northern Arizona averages 16.1 assists per game to lead the Big Sky, paced by Leia Beattie with 4.3.

The Grizzlies are 1-1 in Big Sky play. Montana is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

Northern Arizona averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Montana allows. Montana averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.1 per game Northern Arizona gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beattie is averaging 11.6 points and 4.3 assists for the Lumberjacks.

Dani Bartsch averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

