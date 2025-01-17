Montana visits Hollenbeck and Idaho State

Montana Grizzlies (11-7, 4-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (7-8, 2-2 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (11-7, 4-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (7-8, 2-2 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State hosts Montana after Connor Hollenbeck scored 22 points in Idaho State’s 70-67 win over the Montana State Bobcats.

The Bengals have gone 5-2 at home. Idaho State is second in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.8 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Grizzlies are 4-1 against Big Sky opponents. Montana is fifth in the Big Sky scoring 35.8 points per game in the paint led by Joe Pridgen averaging 10.0.

Idaho State averages 74.5 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 74.6 Montana allows. Montana averages 7.7 more points per game (75.5) than Idaho State gives up (67.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Darling is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, while averaging 16.1 points and 5.6 assists.

Malik Moore is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

