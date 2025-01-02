Montana visits Eastern Washington after Pridgen’s 21-point game

Montana Grizzlies (7-6) at Eastern Washington Eagles (4-9) Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -1; over/under…

Montana Grizzlies (7-6) at Eastern Washington Eagles (4-9)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -1; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits Eastern Washington after Joe Pridgen scored 21 points in Montana’s 71-67 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Eagles have gone 4-1 at home. Eastern Washington allows 78.9 points and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 0-6 on the road. Montana is fifth in the Big Sky scoring 76.4 points per game and is shooting 47.9%.

Eastern Washington’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Montana allows. Montana averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Eastern Washington gives up.

The Eagles and Grizzlies meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Hartmann averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc.

Pridgen is averaging 13.1 points and eight rebounds for the Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 76.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

