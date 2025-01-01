Montana takes on Eastern Washington, seeks to break 4-game slide

Eastern Washington Eagles (4-8) at Montana Grizzlies (4-7) Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana aims to stop…

Eastern Washington Eagles (4-8) at Montana Grizzlies (4-7)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana aims to stop its four-game losing streak when the Grizzlies take on Eastern Washington.

The Grizzlies have gone 3-2 at home. Montana has a 3-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Eagles have gone 0-5 away from home. Eastern Washington has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Montana averages 67.4 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 65.2 Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington’s 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Montana has allowed to its opponents (41.9%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Waddington is averaging 7.5 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

Peyton Howard is averaging 15.2 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.