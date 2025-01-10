Montana State visits Northern Arizona after Feldman’s 24-point game

Montana State Bobcats (13-2, 3-0 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (12-4, 3-0 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (13-2, 3-0 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (12-4, 3-0 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces Montana State after Taylor Feldman scored 24 points in Northern Arizona’s 65-46 victory over the Montana Grizzlies.

The Lumberjacks have gone 5-0 at home. Northern Arizona is fifth in the Big Sky with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Sophie Glancey averaging 2.8.

The Bobcats have gone 3-0 against Big Sky opponents.

Northern Arizona averages 80.4 points, 25.4 more per game than the 55.0 Montana State gives up. Montana State has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Northern Arizona have averaged.

The Lumberjacks and Bobcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Glancey is scoring 17.4 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Lumberjacks.

Esmeralda Morales is averaging 13.7 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 67.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 12.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.