Montana State visits Idaho State after Darling’s 28-point showing

Montana State Bobcats (6-11, 1-3 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (6-8, 1-2 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (6-11, 1-3 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (6-8, 1-2 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State plays Montana State after Dylan Darling scored 28 points in Idaho State’s 77-69 loss to the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bengals are 4-2 in home games. Idaho State is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats are 1-3 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State averages 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

Idaho State averages 74.8 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 70.5 Montana State gives up. Montana State averages 71.6 points per game, 3.7 more than the 67.9 Idaho State gives up.

The Bengals and Bobcats meet Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Burgin is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, while averaging seven points.

Brandon Walker is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

