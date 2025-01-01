Montana State visits Idaho following Mitchell’s 32-point showing

Montana State Bobcats (5-8) at Idaho Vandals (5-8) Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts Montana State after…

Montana State Bobcats (5-8) at Idaho Vandals (5-8)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts Montana State after Kolton Mitchell scored 32 points in Idaho’s 95-72 win against the Pacific Tigers.

The Vandals have gone 3-2 in home games. Idaho ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Julius Mims averaging 2.0.

The Bobcats have gone 1-7 away from home. Montana State is 2-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Idaho averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 4.5 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Montana State gives up. Montana State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Idaho allows.

The Vandals and Bobcats meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 11.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Vandals.

Agbonkpolo averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.