Montana State visits Idaho following Mitchell’s 32-point game

Montana State Bobcats (5-8) at Idaho Vandals (5-8)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho faces Montana State after Kolton Mitchell scored 32 points in Idaho’s 95-72 victory against the Pacific Tigers.

The Vandals have gone 3-2 in home games. Idaho ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Julius Mims averaging 7.6.

The Bobcats are 1-7 on the road. Montana State averages 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Idaho averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 4.5 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Montana State allows. Montana State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Idaho allows.

The Vandals and Bobcats square off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is scoring 11.4 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Vandals.

Agbonkpolo averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

