Montana State visits Darling and Idaho State

Montana State Bobcats (6-11, 1-3 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (6-8, 1-2 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (6-11, 1-3 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (6-8, 1-2 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -1.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State takes on Montana State after Dylan Darling scored 28 points in Idaho State’s 77-69 loss to the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bengals have gone 4-2 at home. Idaho State is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Bobcats have gone 1-3 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State is ninth in the Big Sky scoring 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Brandon Walker averaging 7.6.

Idaho State averages 74.8 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 70.5 Montana State gives up. Montana State averages 71.6 points per game, 3.7 more than the 67.9 Idaho State gives up to opponents.

The Bengals and Bobcats face off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darling is scoring 15.8 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Bengals.

Tyler Patterson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.