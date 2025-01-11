Montana State takes on Northern Arizona following Walker’s 20-point showing

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-6, 1-2 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (5-11, 0-3 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-6, 1-2 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (5-11, 0-3 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -7.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State takes on Northern Arizona after Brandon Walker scored 20 points in Montana State’s 83-82 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Bobcats have gone 4-2 in home games. Montana State ranks fourth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.6 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Lumberjacks are 1-2 against conference opponents. Northern Arizona averages 81.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

Montana State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.9 per game Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona scores 9.7 more points per game (81.3) than Montana State gives up to opponents (71.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is averaging 14.6 points for the Bobcats.

Trenton McLaughlin averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, scoring 22.6 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 80.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

