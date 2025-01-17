Montana State plays Weber State after Picton’s 24-point performance

Weber State Wildcats (5-9, 2-2 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (15-2, 5-0 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (5-9, 2-2 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (15-2, 5-0 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State hosts Weber State after Natalie Picton scored 24 points in Montana State’s 94-52 victory over the Idaho State Bengals.

The Bobcats have gone 8-0 in home games. Montana State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 2-2 in Big Sky play. Weber State is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 19.1 turnovers per game.

Montana State’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Weber State allows. Weber State averages 10.7 more points per game (67.1) than Montana State allows to opponents (56.4).

The Bobcats and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esmeralda Morales is averaging 14.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats.

Taylor Smith is shooting 43.7% and averaging 13.1 points for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 72.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 12.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.