Montana State plays Montana on 10-game win streak

Montana State Bobcats (17-2, 7-0 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (7-11, 3-4 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Montana State Bobcats (17-2, 7-0 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (7-11, 3-4 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State will attempt to continue its 10-game win streak with a victory over Montana.

The Grizzlies are 6-3 in home games. Montana ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 14.4 assists per game led by Mack Konig averaging 5.1.

The Bobcats are 7-0 against conference opponents. Montana State ranks fifth in the Big Sky shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

Montana makes 41.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Montana State has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Montana State averages 71.7 points per game, 3.5 more than the 68.2 Montana gives up to opponents.

The Grizzlies and Bobcats square off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Konig is averaging 11.1 points and 5.1 assists for the Grizzlies. Dani Bartsch is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

Katelynn Martin is averaging 9.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. Esmeralda Morales is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 60.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 69.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 14.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.