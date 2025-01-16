Montana State plays Idaho State following Morales’ 30-point outing

Idaho State Bengals (6-8, 1-2 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (14-2, 4-0 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (6-8, 1-2 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (14-2, 4-0 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces Idaho State after Esmeralda Morales scored 30 points in Montana State’s 87-81 victory over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bobcats have gone 7-0 in home games.

The Bengals have gone 1-2 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State gives up 63.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

Montana State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Idaho State gives up. Idaho State averages 59.9 points per game, 3.3 more than the 56.6 Montana State allows.

The Bobcats and Bengals match up Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morales is shooting 37.9% and averaging 14.8 points for the Bobcats.

Maria Dias is averaging 10.4 points for the Bengals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 70.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 12.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Bengals: 5-5, averaging 59.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

