Montana State plays Idaho, seeks 4th straight victory

Idaho Vandals (8-3) at Montana State Bobcats (10-2) Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana State will attempt…

Idaho Vandals (8-3) at Montana State Bobcats (10-2)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State will attempt to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Idaho.

The Bobcats have gone 5-0 at home. Montana State ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Katelynn Martin averaging 4.0.

The Vandals are 4-2 on the road. Idaho is second in the Big Sky giving up 56.3 points while holding opponents to 33.1% shooting.

Montana State scores 71.3 points, 15.0 more per game than the 56.3 Idaho gives up. Idaho averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Montana State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marah Dykstra is averaging 14.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Bobcats.

Hope Hassmann is shooting 43.6% and averaging 12.6 points for the Vandals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 69.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 12.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Vandals: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 39.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.