Montana State plays Eastern Washington on 9-game win streak

Montana State Bobcats (16-2, 6-0 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (6-11, 2-3 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State seeks to continue its nine-game win streak with a victory against Eastern Washington.

The Eagles are 6-2 on their home court. Eastern Washington has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats are 6-0 in Big Sky play. Montana State ranks third in the Big Sky shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

Eastern Washington is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 39.9% Montana State allows to opponents. Montana State scores 6.4 more points per game (72.4) than Eastern Washington allows to opponents (66.0).

The Eagles and Bobcats meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Howard is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Eagles.

Esmeralda Morales is averaging 14.1 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 71.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 13.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points.

