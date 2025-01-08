Montana State hosts Reynolds and Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Bears (10-5, 2-0 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (5-10, 0-2 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (10-5, 2-0 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (5-10, 0-2 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits Montana State after Langston Reynolds scored 27 points in Northern Colorado’s 93-92 overtime victory against the Idaho State Bengals.

The Bobcats have gone 4-1 in home games. Montana State has a 0-4 record in one-possession games.

The Bears are 2-0 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado leads the Big Sky with 17.3 assists. Jaron Rillie paces the Bears with 5.3.

Montana State is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Northern Colorado allows to opponents. Northern Colorado averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Montana State allows.

The Bobcats and Bears match up Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabe Mullins is averaging eight points and 3.4 assists for the Bobcats.

Zack Bloch averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 83.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

