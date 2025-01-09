Montana State hosts Reynolds and Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Bears (10-5, 2-0 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (5-10, 0-2 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (10-5, 2-0 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (5-10, 0-2 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits Montana State after Langston Reynolds scored 27 points in Northern Colorado’s 93-92 overtime victory against the Idaho State Bengals.

The Bobcats have gone 4-1 at home. Montana State is 0-4 in one-possession games.

The Bears are 2-0 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado leads the Big Sky scoring 84.1 points per game while shooting 50.8%.

Montana State is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Northern Colorado allows to opponents. Northern Colorado has shot at a 50.8% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Montana State have averaged.

The Bobcats and Bears square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agbonkpolo is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 12.1 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Reynolds is scoring 18.1 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 83.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

