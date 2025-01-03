Montana State hosts Eastern Washington following Gallatin’s 22-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (4-9, 0-1 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (11-2, 1-0 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (4-9, 0-1 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (11-2, 1-0 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington plays Montana State after Ella Gallatin scored 22 points in Eastern Washington’s 78-70 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Bobcats are 6-0 in home games. Montana State scores 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 15.4 points per game.

The Eagles are 0-1 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington is third in the Big Sky with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Kourtney Grossman averaging 6.1.

Montana State is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 40.3% Eastern Washington allows to opponents. Eastern Washington averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Montana State allows.

The Bobcats and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esmeralda Morales averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc.

Grossman is averaging 7.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 67.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 12.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 61.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

