Montana State hosts Eastern Washington after Gallatin’s 22-point outing

Eastern Washington Eagles (4-9, 0-1 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (11-2, 1-0 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits Montana State after Ella Gallatin scored 22 points in Eastern Washington’s 78-70 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Bobcats are 6-0 in home games.

The Eagles have gone 0-1 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 12.7 assists per game led by Peyton Howard averaging 3.5.

Montana State is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 40.3% Eastern Washington allows to opponents. Eastern Washington averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Montana State gives up.

The Bobcats and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esmeralda Morales averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc.

Howard is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 67.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 12.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 61.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.