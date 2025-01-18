Montana State faces Weber State on 6-game road skid

Montana State Bobcats (6-12, 1-4 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (7-11, 1-3 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (6-12, 1-4 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (7-11, 1-3 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State will try to stop its six-game road losing streak when the Bobcats face Weber State.

The Wildcats are 3-4 on their home court. Weber State is 4-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bobcats have gone 1-4 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State has a 5-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Weber State averages 75.4 points, 5.0 more per game than the 70.4 Montana State gives up. Montana State averages 71.3 points per game, 0.6 more than the 70.7 Weber State allows to opponents.

The Wildcats and Bobcats face off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blaise Threatt is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Brandon Walker is averaging 14.9 points for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.