Montana State earns 58-53 victory over Northern Arizona

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Brandon Walker’s 17 points helped Montana State defeat Northern Arizona 58-53 on Saturday night to end the Bobcats’ six-game losing streak.

Walker added seven rebounds for the Bobcats (6-11, 1-3 Big Sky Conference). Bryce Zephir scored 10 points, going 4 of 6 from the field. Tyler Patterson went 3 of 6 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with eight points. The win broke a six-game skid for the Bobcats.

The Lumberjacks (10-7, 1-3) were led by Trenton McLaughlin, who posted 24 points. Carson Towt added 12 points and 17 rebounds for Northern Arizona. Jayden Jackson had eight points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

