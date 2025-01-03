Montana plays conference rival Idaho

Idaho Vandals (8-4, 0-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (5-7, 1-0 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Idaho Vandals (8-4, 0-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (5-7, 1-0 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jennifer Aadland and Idaho take on Mack Konig and Montana in Big Sky play.

The Grizzlies are 4-2 in home games. Montana is eighth in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 31.3 rebounds. Avery Waddington leads the Grizzlies with 5.5 boards.

The Vandals are 0-1 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho ranks third in the Big Sky shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

Montana averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Idaho allows. Idaho averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Montana gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Konig is shooting 37.8% and averaging 11.8 points for the Grizzlies.

Hope Hassmann is scoring 12.4 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Vandals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Vandals: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 39.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

