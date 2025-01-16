Montana hosts Weber State in conference showdown

Weber State Wildcats (5-8, 2-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (5-10, 1-3 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Weber State Wildcats (5-8, 2-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (5-10, 1-3 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State takes on Montana in Big Sky action Thursday.

The Grizzlies have gone 4-3 in home games. Montana is 4-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats are 2-1 in conference matchups. Weber State allows 71.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

Montana averages 64.3 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 71.1 Weber State allows. Weber State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Montana gives up.

The Grizzlies and Wildcats meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack Konig is averaging 11.3 points and 5.5 assists for the Grizzlies.

Lanae Billy is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 7.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 61.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

