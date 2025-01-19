Montana hosts Gonzalez and Idaho

Idaho Vandals (8-10, 3-2 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (11-8, 4-2 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Idaho Vandals (8-10, 3-2 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (11-8, 4-2 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays Montana after Kristian Gonzalez scored 20 points in Idaho’s 83-76 victory against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Grizzlies are 8-1 on their home court. Montana ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Joe Pridgen averaging 2.2.

The Vandals are 3-2 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho is fourth in the Big Sky with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Julius Mims averaging 2.0.

Montana is shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 45.8% Idaho allows to opponents. Idaho averages 74.6 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 75.2 Montana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Moore is shooting 45.4% and averaging 13.9 points for the Grizzlies.

Kolton Mitchell is averaging 10.3 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Vandals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Vandals: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

