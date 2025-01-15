Montana Grizzlies take on the Weber State Wildcats on 3-game slide

Weber State Wildcats (5-8, 2-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (5-10, 1-3 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Weber State Wildcats (5-8, 2-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (5-10, 1-3 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana comes into the matchup with Weber State as losers of three in a row.

The Grizzlies have gone 4-3 at home. Montana has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats have gone 2-1 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 19.8 turnovers per game.

Montana makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Weber State has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Weber State averages 66.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 68.5 Montana allows.

The Grizzlies and Wildcats match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack Konig is averaging 11.3 points and 5.5 assists for the Grizzlies.

Taylor Smith is averaging 13.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 61.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.