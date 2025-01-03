Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Montana defeats Eastern Washington 92-81

Montana defeats Eastern Washington 92-81

The Associated Press

January 3, 2025, 1:20 AM

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Money Williams scored 26 points as Montana beat Eastern Washington 92-81 on Thursday night.

Williams also contributed seven assists and four steals for the Grizzlies (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky Conference). Joe Pridgen scored 21 points, going 9 of 12 and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Austin Patterson shot 4 of 5 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Mason Williams finished with 28 points for the Eagles (4-10, 0-1). Nic McClain added 19 points and six assists for Eastern Washington. Andrew Cook also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up