Montana and Eastern Washington face off for conference matchup

Eastern Washington Eagles (4-8) at Montana Grizzlies (4-7)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mack Konig and Montana host Peyton Howard and Eastern Washington in Big Sky action.

The Grizzlies have gone 3-2 in home games. Montana ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Konig averaging 6.0.

The Eagles are 0-5 on the road. Eastern Washington is third in the Big Sky with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kourtney Grossman averaging 5.4.

Montana scores 67.4 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 65.2 Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington’s 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Montana has given up to its opponents (41.9%).

The Grizzlies and Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Konig is shooting 38.5% and averaging 11.8 points for the Grizzlies.

Howard is shooting 43.3% and averaging 15.2 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

