Monmouth visits William & Mary after Dorsey’s 30-point game

Monmouth Hawks (5-15, 3-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (12-8, 6-1 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -8.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary hosts Monmouth after Gabe Dorsey scored 30 points in William & Mary’s 94-83 win over the Hampton Pirates.

The Tribe have gone 8-0 at home. William & Mary leads the CAA averaging 81.7 points and is shooting 47.2%.

The Hawks are 3-4 against CAA opponents. Monmouth is 4-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

William & Mary averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Monmouth gives up. Monmouth’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than William & Mary has allowed to its opponents (44.0%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorsey is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Tribe. Noah Collier is averaging 10.6 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Abdi Bashir Jr. is shooting 40.4% and averaging 21.1 points for the Hawks. Madison Durr is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

