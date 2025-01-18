Monmouth visits Duggan and Campbell

Monmouth Hawks (5-13, 3-2 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (7-11, 2-3 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Monmouth Hawks (5-13, 3-2 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (7-11, 2-3 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels -3; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts Monmouth after Colby Duggan scored 21 points in Campbell’s 67-61 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Fighting Camels are 3-4 on their home court. Campbell has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks have gone 3-2 against CAA opponents. Monmouth ranks sixth in the CAA with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jack Collins averaging 2.1.

Campbell is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Monmouth allows to opponents. Monmouth’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than Campbell has allowed to its opponents (46.1%).

The Fighting Camels and Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasin Sinani is averaging 13.3 points for the Fighting Camels.

Abdi Bashir Jr. is averaging 21.4 points for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

