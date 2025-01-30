Monmouth visits Campbell after Boone’s 21-point game

Monmouth Hawks (10-9, 5-3 CAA) at Campbell Camels (10-9, 3-4 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Monmouth Hawks (10-9, 5-3 CAA) at Campbell Camels (10-9, 3-4 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts Monmouth after Gianni Boone scored 21 points in Campbell’s 75-70 loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Camels are 8-0 on their home court. Campbell is third in the CAA scoring 62.7 points while shooting 40.0% from the field.

The Hawks are 5-3 in CAA play. Monmouth averages 17.0 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Campbell is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 38.3% Monmouth allows to opponents. Monmouth averages 62.2 points per game, 2.5 more than the 59.7 Campbell allows.

The Camels and Hawks meet Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone is averaging 12 points for the Camels. Ciara Alexander is averaging 11.1 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Damaris Rodriguez is averaging 14.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Hawks. Taisha Exanor is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Camels: 5-5, averaging 62.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 65.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

