Monmouth takes on conference foe Stony Brook

Stony Brook Seawolves (4-9) at Monmouth Hawks (2-11) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Stony Brook Seawolves (4-9) at Monmouth Hawks (2-11)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: CAA foes Monmouth and Stony Brook meet on Thursday.

The Hawks are 1-0 in home games. Monmouth has a 1-8 record against teams over .500.

The Seawolves are 2-5 on the road. Stony Brook is ninth in the CAA giving up 75.1 points while holding opponents to 48.7% shooting.

Monmouth is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 10.4 percentage points lower than the 48.7% Stony Brook allows to opponents. Stony Brook’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points lower than Monmouth has allowed to its opponents (46.8%).

The Hawks and Seawolves match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdi Bashir Jr. is scoring 21.1 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Hawks.

CJ Luster II is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, while averaging 13.6 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.