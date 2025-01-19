Monmouth puts road win streak on the line against UNC Wilmington

Monmouth Hawks (8-8, 3-2 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-9, 2-2 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Monmouth Hawks (8-8, 3-2 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-9, 2-2 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hits the road against UNC Wilmington aiming to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Seahawks have gone 4-4 at home. UNC Wilmington is second in the CAA scoring 64.8 points while shooting 39.0% from the field.

The Hawks have gone 3-2 against CAA opponents. Monmouth allows 65.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.1 points per game.

UNC Wilmington is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 38.8% Monmouth allows to opponents. Monmouth averages 61.3 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 64.8 UNC Wilmington allows to opponents.

The Seahawks and Hawks meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Henderson is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Seahawks.

Damaris Rodriguez is scoring 14.6 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 62.9 points, 38.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.