Monmouth plays UNC Wilmington for conference matchup

Monmouth Hawks (8-8, 3-2 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-9, 2-2 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Monmouth Hawks (8-8, 3-2 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-9, 2-2 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alexandra Zelaya and UNC Wilmington host Taisha Exanor and Monmouth in CAA play Sunday.

The Seahawks have gone 4-4 at home. UNC Wilmington ranks second in the CAA with 13.6 assists per game led by Jania Hall averaging 2.9.

The Hawks are 3-2 against CAA opponents. Monmouth is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.1 turnovers per game.

UNC Wilmington is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 38.8% Monmouth allows to opponents. Monmouth has shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 41.2% shooting opponents of UNC Wilmington have averaged.

The Seahawks and Hawks square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Henderson is averaging 11.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Seahawks.

Damaris Rodriguez is averaging 14.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 62.9 points, 38.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

