Monmouth hosts N.C. A&T following Dorsey’s 25-point game

North Carolina A&T Aggies (10-7, 6-0 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (8-9, 3-3 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T takes on Monmouth after Jordyn Dorsey scored 25 points in N.C. A&T’s 79-46 victory against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Hawks have gone 5-3 in home games. Monmouth is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Aggies have gone 6-0 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T is sixth in the CAA scoring 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Paris Locke averaging 4.0.

Monmouth scores 62.2 points, 7.6 more per game than the 54.6 N.C. A&T gives up. N.C. A&T averages 62.4 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 66.2 Monmouth allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaye Haynes averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 26.6% from beyond the arc. Damaris Rodriguez is shooting 38.0% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Dorsey is averaging 16.9 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Aggies. Chaniya Clark is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 64.7 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 67.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

