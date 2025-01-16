Monmouth defeats North Carolina A&T 72-63

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Abdi Bashir Jr.’s 21 points helped Monmouth defeat North Carolina A&T 72-63 on Thursday night. Bashir…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Abdi Bashir Jr.’s 21 points helped Monmouth defeat North Carolina A&T 72-63 on Thursday night.

Bashir shot 7 of 18 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Hawks (5-13, 3-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Madison Durr scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Jaret Valencia shot 3 of 8 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Jahnathan Lamothe led the way for the Aggies (4-15, 0-6) with 22 points and 12 rebounds. N.C. A&T also got 19 points and four assists from Ryan Forrest.

Monmouth took a 27-14 lead in the first half with a 15-2 run. Led by 11 first-half points from Valencia, Monmouth carried a 45-36 lead into the break. Dok Muordar’s dunk with 8:43 remaining in the second half gave Monmouth the lead for good at 58-56.

Monmouth plays Saturday against Campbell on the road. N.C. A&T hosts Hampton on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

