Moni, North Dakota State Bison to host Brown and the UMKC Kangaroos

UMKC Kangaroos (10-8, 2-1 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (13-6, 2-2 Summit League) Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8…

UMKC Kangaroos (10-8, 2-1 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (13-6, 2-2 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -9.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Summit League foes North Dakota State and UMKC face off on Thursday.

The Bison have gone 6-3 at home. North Dakota State is third in the Summit League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.3 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Kangaroos are 2-1 against conference opponents. UMKC is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

North Dakota State makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than UMKC has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). UMKC averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game North Dakota State allows.

The Bison and Kangaroos meet Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacksen Moni is scoring 19.6 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bison.

Cameron Faas averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 85.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Kangaroos: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.