Moni leads North Dakota State against St. Thomas after 28-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (10-5) at North Dakota State Bison (11-4)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State takes on St. Thomas after Jacksen Moni scored 28 points in North Dakota State’s 94-60 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Bison have gone 6-1 at home. North Dakota State is second in the Summit League with 15.5 assists per game led by Moni averaging 3.8.

The Tommies are 3-4 in road games. St. Thomas leads the Summit League scoring 11.7 fast break points per game.

North Dakota State averages 80.7 points, 8.0 more per game than the 72.7 St. Thomas gives up. St. Thomas has shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of North Dakota State have averaged.

The Bison and Tommies square off Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moni is shooting 52.7% and averaging 18.5 points for the Bison.

Miles Barnstable is averaging 13.3 points for the Tommies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 9-1, averaging 83.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Tommies: 7-3, averaging 85.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

