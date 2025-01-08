Moni leads North Dakota State against Oral Roberts after 23-point game

North Dakota State Bison (11-6, 0-2 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-10, 0-1 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday,…

North Dakota State Bison (11-6, 0-2 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-10, 0-1 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State plays Oral Roberts after Jacksen Moni scored 23 points in North Dakota State’s 85-80 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-2 in home games. Oral Roberts is seventh in the Summit League with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Josh Jones averaging 1.4.

The Bison are 0-2 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Oral Roberts averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 7.1 per game North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State averages 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Oral Roberts allows.

The Golden Eagles and Bison face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Issac McBride averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc.

Moni is scoring 19.3 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 23.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

