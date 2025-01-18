Moni and North Dakota State host South Dakota

North Dakota State Bison (14-6, 3-2 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (11-8, 2-2 Summit League) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday,…

North Dakota State Bison (14-6, 3-2 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (11-8, 2-2 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -3.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State visits South Dakota after Jacksen Moni scored 24 points in North Dakota State’s 71-64 win against the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Coyotes are 10-0 on their home court. South Dakota is sixth in the Summit League with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Bruns averaging 3.3.

The Bison are 3-2 in conference games. North Dakota State is fourth in college basketball averaging 12.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 41.2% from downtown. Masen Miller leads the team averaging 2.7 makes while shooting 44.2% from 3-point range.

South Dakota makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than North Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). North Dakota State averages 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 9.4 per game South Dakota gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Forte is averaging 15.9 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Coyotes.

Moni is averaging 19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 85.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 85.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

