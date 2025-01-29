Moni and North Dakota State host South Dakota State

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-8, 5-2 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (16-6, 5-2 Summit League) Fargo, North Dakota;…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-8, 5-2 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (16-6, 5-2 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts South Dakota State after Jacksen Moni scored 24 points in North Dakota State’s 87-82 victory against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Bison are 8-3 in home games. North Dakota State is first in the Summit League with 15.6 assists per game led by Moni averaging 4.0.

The Jackrabbits have gone 5-2 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota State is third in the Summit League with 14.5 assists per game led by Oscar Cluff averaging 3.0.

North Dakota State averages 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 9.1 per game South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State averages 7.5 more points per game (80.0) than North Dakota State gives up (72.5).

The Bison and Jackrabbits meet Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moni is averaging 19.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and four assists for the Bison. Jacari White is averaging 13.4 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the past 10 games.

Joe Sayler is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, while averaging 12.7 points. Cluff is shooting 59.6% and averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 88.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 83.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.