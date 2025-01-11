Moni and North Dakota State host Denver

North Dakota State Bison (12-6, 1-2 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (6-12, 0-3 Summit League) Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

North Dakota State Bison (12-6, 1-2 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (6-12, 0-3 Summit League)

Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -9.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State faces Denver after Jacksen Moni scored 29 points in North Dakota State’s 110-96 win against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Pioneers have gone 5-2 in home games. Denver is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

The Bison have gone 1-2 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota State leads college basketball averaging 12.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 41.5% from downtown. Masen Miller leads the team averaging 2.6 makes while shooting 43.5% from 3-point range.

Denver scores 75.6 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 73.5 North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State averages 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.0 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Denver gives up.

The Pioneers and Bison face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Craig is averaging 13 points and 3.3 assists for the Pioneers.

Moni is averaging 19.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 78.4 points, 26.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 87.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.