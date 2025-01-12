Moncrieffe’s 23 lead Seattle U past Abilene Christian 66-64

SEATTLE (AP) — Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe had 23 points in Seattle University’s 66-64 victory against Abilene Christian on Saturday night. Moncrieffe…

SEATTLE (AP) — Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe had 23 points in Seattle University’s 66-64 victory against Abilene Christian on Saturday night.

Moncrieffe also had 11 rebounds for the Redhawks (6-10, 1-1 Western Athletic Conference). Paris Dawson added 12 points while shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds and eight assists. John Christofilis went 4 of 14 from the field (2 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Wildcats (8-9, 0-2) were led by Quion Williams, who recorded 16 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Bradyn Hubbard added 13 points and eight rebounds for Abilene Christian. Leonardo Bettiol also put up 11 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.