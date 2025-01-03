Moncrieffe, Seattle U Redhawks to visit Daniels, Cal Baptist Lancers

Seattle U Redhawks (5-9) at Cal Baptist Lancers (7-7) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U takes…

Seattle U Redhawks (5-9) at Cal Baptist Lancers (7-7)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U takes on Cal Baptist in WAC action Saturday.

The Lancers have gone 5-3 in home games. Cal Baptist is fifth in the WAC scoring 76.1 points while shooting 43.2% from the field.

The Redhawks are 2-5 on the road. Seattle U ranks third in the WAC giving up 71.4 points while holding opponents to 47.0% shooting.

Cal Baptist’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Seattle U gives up. Seattle U averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Cal Baptist allows.

The Lancers and Redhawks meet Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Daniels Jr. is averaging 22.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Lancers.

Brayden Maldonado is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 9.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

