Moncrieffe and Seattle U host Utah Tech

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-11, 2-0 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (6-10, 1-1 WAC)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U faces Utah Tech after Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe scored 23 points in Seattle U’s 66-64 win against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Redhawks are 4-3 on their home court. Seattle U is fifth in the WAC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Moncrieffe averaging 7.6.

The Trailblazers are 2-0 in WAC play. Utah Tech is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

Seattle U is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Utah Tech allows to opponents. Utah Tech’s 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than Seattle U has given up to its opponents (47.0%).

The Redhawks and Trailblazers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maleek Arington is averaging 9.3 points, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Redhawks.

Noa Gonsalves is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 13.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

